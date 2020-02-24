Stranded motorist rescued from car stuck in floodwater

UPDATE, 9.40AM: A MOTORIST has been rescued from the roof of their vehicle after it was swept off the road at Eton.

Queensland Fire and Rescue swiftwater rescue technicians have retrieved the person from the vehicle that had been swept 60m from the roadway.

Crews responded to the incident on Hannans Rd just before 9am.

It's believed the motorist drove around a road closed sign.

UPDATE: A SWIFTWATER rescue operation is under way in North Eton after a car was swept off a flooded road.

A motorist is clinging to the roof of a vehicle that was washed off Hannans Rd at Sandy Creek this morning.

Queensland Fire and Rescue swiftwater rescue technicians are en route to the incident near the Peak Downs Highway.

Flooded roads are making the response by emergency services difficult but it's understood the motorist is safe and on the roof of the vehicle.

However the vehicle is submerged and in floodwaters.

Reports indicate road closed signs had been set up on the road.

EARLIER, 8AM: A COUPLE stuck in floodwaters were able to escape their vehicle after it stopped suddenly in Glenella early this morning.

The pair reported the car suddenly stopped while driving on the flooded Hicks Rd about 1am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the couple became stuck near Windmill Crossing.

The spokesman said the couple drove into the floodwaters without realising the height of the waters.

Glenella received a deluge of more than 200mm of rain in 22 hours, the Bureau of Meteorology reported.

The couple's rescue was the second overnight, and the third across the weekend.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to Stanfords Rd at Homebush about 8pm Sunday with reports a car had washed off the roadway.

The car, with two people inside, had been washed off the road but the people inside the vehicle were able to escape.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a man was assessed at the scene for arm injuries but he did not require treatment at hospital.

The two close calls followed the rescue of a woman and child in Sarina on Saturday night after a vehicle was swept off Westplane Creek Rd at Sarina.

The woman holding her child and clinging to a tree when swiftwater rescue technicians reached the pair about 7pm.

Emergency services are urging all motorists to be cautious in the wet weather and remember, if it is flooded, forget it.