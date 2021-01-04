Menu
‘Get used to wearing masks’: NSW CHO refuses to set end date for mask mandate
News

Defence personnel to quarantine at unidentified Darwin site

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS and SARAH MATTHEWS
4th Jan 2021 1:47 PM
A "COUPLE of hundred" Defence force personnel are set to arrive in Darwin today to quarantine at an unidentified "stand-alone facility", rather than Howard Springs.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles confirmed that the Defence personnel - "from multiple countries around the world"' - as well as their families, are set to arrive in the Territory today.

She said the personnel would not be quarantining in the Howard Springs facility but in an unspecified "stand-alone facility."

Without saying where exactly they would be quarantining, she said the whole facility would be utilised by defence.

Ms Fyles also said she would not be revealing which countries the arriving Defence personnel were coming to Darwin from.


Ms Fyles also announced that there have been no changes to current COVID-19 hotspots, with the NT Government "closely monitoring" clusters in parts of New South Wales and in Victoria..

From Monday, the NSW Government has made mask wearing mandatory in Greater Sydney, and in Wollongong, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains.

Face coverings must now be worn in all shops, public transport, cinemas and theatres, places of worship, hair and beauty businesses and aged care facilities.

NSW Police can issue $200 on-the-spot fines for people caught not wearing a mask.

However, as of midday Monday, the NT Government had not declared the Wollongong, NSW Central Coast or Blue Mountains regions hot spots, which means that travellers from those areas can travel freely to the Territory without having to quarantine.

Currently, the Greater Sydney area is the only NT Government-declared COVID-19 hotspot for the purpose of travel to the NT.


Ms Fyles' announcements today come after eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the long weekend, with seven being people off repatriation flights, and one being a crew member of the Diamantina cattle export ship.

Ms Fyles said the ship remains in the Darwin Harbour, with the Health Department "heavily involved" in any plans for the ship to move on.

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au


Originally published as 'Couple of hundred' Defence personnel to quarantine at unidentified Darwin site

