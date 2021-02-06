Menu
A house fire has reportedly destroyed all the belongings of a Curra couple this morning. Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

Couple ‘lost everything’ in overnight Curra house fire

JOSH PRESTON
6th Feb 2021 10:51 AM
A Curra couple have reportedly “lost everything” in a destructive house fire that burned on an Atkinson Rd property last night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed this morning paramedics remained on standby at the fire as of at 7.41pm last night, and no patients were treated and no hospital transports were required as of that time.

A Facebook post by Curra community member Jesica Billiau said the two occupants had lost everything in the fire, and implored locals to help with recovery efforts.

Locals are answering the call to help a Curra couple left devastated by a house fire this morning.
“As everyone knows ... there was a house fire last night and they have lost everything,” Ms Billiau wrote.

“Please if anyone could help with bedding, a tent, a mattress, blankets, sheets, towels, clothes, food, toiletries etc please message me so I can let them know or pick up stuff for them.

“I know it would be greatly appreciated please.”

Ms Billiau’s post had been met with multiple responses and offers to help in the hour since it went live this morning.

It’s unclear at this stage how the fire started.

More to come.

gympie fires gympie news gympie region house fire
Gympie Times

