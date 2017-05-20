25°
Couple loses everything in fierce campervan blaze

Bill Hoffman
| 20th May 2017 3:58 PM

A RETIRED police officer and his wife have lost all their belongings after fire completely destroyed their caravan at a popular camping ground.

The 85-year-old retired police officer and his wife were lucky to escape without injury when the blaze engulfed their campervan at Inskip Point at 1.49pm when a pilot light on their stove engaged a gas leak.

Vern Walker, of Kallangur, was at the stove when the fire ignited singeing his eyebrows and quickly engaging the van in the SS Dorrigo camp ground where he and his wife Joan had been holidaying since Monday.

Tin Can Bay Fire Brigade Auxiliary Captain Desley Goldsworthy said Mrs Walker's only means of escape was to go past the blaze to the exit.

"She knew the longer she waited the harder it would be to get out so she went for it," Captain Goldsworthy said.

"She said she had always been concerned about how she would get out in the advent of fire because there were no zips on the fly screens. So she slept with a knife beside her."

The Walkers lost everything in the blaze that burnt the pop top trailer to the axles.

"They've lost their credit cards, computer tablets, wallets and medicine," Capt Goldsworthy said.

The couple returned home after the incident shaken but not otherwise injured.

As well as the fire brigade and ambulance, the scene was attended by Tin Can Bay police officer Jason Griffin.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  caravan fire inskip point

