Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A couple has been fined for driving across the border into NSW to supposedly ‘recycle cans’. Picture: Stewart McLean
A couple has been fined for driving across the border into NSW to supposedly ‘recycle cans’. Picture: Stewart McLean
Crime

Couple fined for interstate recycling trip

by Candace Sutton
16th Apr 2020 12:50 PM

A couple who claimed they drove across the border from Victoria into NSW to "recycle cans" has been fined by police for flouting lockdown rules.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the couple was among 15 people hit with fines in the past 24 hours for ignoring restrictions on movements during coronavirus.

"One was a couple that had driven hundreds and hundreds of kilometres from Victoria into NSW to allegedly recycle cans," he said.

A couple who drove hundreds of kilometres from Victoria to NSW to ‘recycle cans’ has been fined. Picture: Che Chorley
A couple who drove hundreds of kilometres from Victoria to NSW to ‘recycle cans’ has been fined. Picture: Che Chorley


Mr Fuller said most of the tickets his officers issued were to people who had been given "multiple warnings".

He said he was reviewing "all the tickets personally to ensure that NSW Police is using the health orders appropriately".

candace.sutton@news.com.au

More Stories

border closures coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lockdown outbreak pandemic restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Council recount ends uncertainty

        premium_icon UPDATE: Council recount ends uncertainty

        News JESS Milne has again emerged as the winner of the Division 1 seat following a recount by the Electoral Commission Queensland this morning.

        • 16th Apr 2020 12:08 PM
        • 1 Rainman
        Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        premium_icon Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        News AMBULANCE officers were called early this morning to a single vehicle crash at...

        Wide Bay police bust 25 people in COVID-19 breaches

        premium_icon Wide Bay police bust 25 people in COVID-19 breaches

        News Groups were fined for gathering on the beach and drinking alcohol in a park, among...

        Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        premium_icon Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        News Gympie’s council has been plagued by transparency questions: report