A Gympie man faces seven charges and a woman faces three charges.
Couple arrested over string of Gympie business robberies

Shelley Strachan
31st Dec 2019 1:46 PM
GYMPIE police have arrest two people over a break-in at a Gympie business between December 21 and December 27.

Police say the offenders broke into a food shop, stealing cash, a floor safe, laptop, alcohol and soft drinks.

Thanks to the efforts of Gympie police and the community, on December 29, two alleged offenders were arrested.

A 26-year-old man from Gympie has been charged with three counts of stealing relating to the above business and four further charges of stealing from other businesses around town.

A 22-year-old woman from Gympie has also been charged with three counts of stealing relating to the above business.

The charges are due to be heard in Gympie Magistrates Court on January 13.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1902545937, QP1902552255, QP1902567745

