Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHICKEN AND CHIPS: A Victorian couple was arrested in Mundubbera last month on a number of offences. Photo: Paul Braven
CHICKEN AND CHIPS: A Victorian couple was arrested in Mundubbera last month on a number of offences. Photo: Paul Braven
Crime

Couple arrested after buying chicken and chips

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE decision to buy chicken and chips for lunch in Mundubbera landed a couple in hot water recently, after warrants dating back nearly 20 years were uncovered by police.

A routine registration check by police on Lyons St on March 6 exposed an unregistered vehicle, driven by a 65-year-old man, and 49-year-old woman from Victoria.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke alleged the driver was disqualified from driving at the time of the incident.

Upon further checks, police saw the man was wanted on a number of warrants, dating back to 2001-2003.

The 49-year-old woman who was the passenger, was also wanted on a single warrant of unlawfully using a motor vehicle in 1998.

Both offenders were arrested and held in custody to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 7 in relation to their charges.

The woman was fined $300, and spent one night in the watch-house.

The 65-year old man was remanded in custody to face the magistrate again on March 20, charged with a string of offences.

These included four counts of disqualified driving, three counts of failing to appear on bail, driving an unregistered car, and a traffic compliance offence.

He was sentenced to 12 months' jail, with a parole release date of June 8, to serve a suspended 12-month jail sentence after that period.

Sgt Clarke said the date of the warrants did not make a difference to police.

"The police don't forget," he said.

arrest warrants mundubbera police north burnett crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        USC experts reveal 7 top tips to beat coronavirus stress

        premium_icon USC experts reveal 7 top tips to beat coronavirus stress

        News ‘We need to accept that we can’t control everything at this time.’

        Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        premium_icon Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        News Teachers on frontline are calling for help in unprecedented numbers

        Election: How Gympie defied the pandemic

        premium_icon Election: How Gympie defied the pandemic

        News GYMPIE region voters are a hardy lot who defied coronavirus concerns to have their...

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        Health Queensland’s Health Minister has issued a confronting warning