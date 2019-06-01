Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELL TUNED: Country music veteran Glen Albrecht headlines at the Kenmore Park Music Muster next week.
WELL TUNED: Country music veteran Glen Albrecht headlines at the Kenmore Park Music Muster next week. Contributed
Whats On

Country music to call Lower Wonga home for next week

1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOWER Wonga is about to become country music heaven this week when the Kenmore Music Muster takes over the rural town.

Local country music star Glen Albrecht and his band headlines the six-day festival, supported by a swathe of talented artists.

These include Australian Country Music Hall of Fame legend Don Costa, 2018 Gympie Muster Talent Quest semi-finalist Vanessa Sanger, and Christchurch Country Music Award Male Vocal winner Tony Wagner.

An overview of the Kenmore Park Music Muster
An overview of the Kenmore Park Music Muster

Glen is a 40-year veteran of country music scene, having joined when he was 13 years old.

MORE GYMPIE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He has worked closely with four-time Golden Guitar winner and ARIA nominee Tania Kernaghan, and has toured as solo and as the lead guitarist for The Webb Brothers.

In 2008 his Aussie Rodeo anthem Bucking Hell hit number five in Hot Country Charts, and last year he released his latest album Classic Country Together with brother Brett.

Gates open at Kenmore Park on Monday.

The Muster starts the following day, and finishes on Sunday.

country music entertainment lower wonga music whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Claims of Gympie GP 'crisis' overblown, health network says

    premium_icon Claims of Gympie GP 'crisis' overblown, health network says

    News The idea the region's health services are in crisis has been refuted by PHN, but there are problems which do need to be fixed.

    • 1st Jun 2019 12:02 AM
    Raffle funds to go towards Gympie man's new leg

    premium_icon Raffle funds to go towards Gympie man's new leg

    News A RAFFLE to help with medical costs was drawn yesterday

    • 1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    11 events to fire your blood in Gympie this coming week

    premium_icon 11 events to fire your blood in Gympie this coming week

    News Gympie winter getting you down? We can fix that!

    • 1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    THE GYMPIE THREE: Land rights activists await their fate

    premium_icon THE GYMPIE THREE: Land rights activists await their fate

    News Jury re-convenes this morning after two-week council fracas trial

    • 1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM