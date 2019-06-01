Country music to call Lower Wonga home for next week

WELL TUNED: Country music veteran Glen Albrecht headlines at the Kenmore Park Music Muster next week.

LOWER Wonga is about to become country music heaven this week when the Kenmore Music Muster takes over the rural town.

Local country music star Glen Albrecht and his band headlines the six-day festival, supported by a swathe of talented artists.

These include Australian Country Music Hall of Fame legend Don Costa, 2018 Gympie Muster Talent Quest semi-finalist Vanessa Sanger, and Christchurch Country Music Award Male Vocal winner Tony Wagner.

An overview of the Kenmore Park Music Muster

Glen is a 40-year veteran of country music scene, having joined when he was 13 years old.

He has worked closely with four-time Golden Guitar winner and ARIA nominee Tania Kernaghan, and has toured as solo and as the lead guitarist for The Webb Brothers.

In 2008 his Aussie Rodeo anthem Bucking Hell hit number five in Hot Country Charts, and last year he released his latest album Classic Country Together with brother Brett.

Gates open at Kenmore Park on Monday.

The Muster starts the following day, and finishes on Sunday.