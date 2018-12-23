Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACE-READY: Country music singer Adam Brand will be one of the drivers taking on the mountain when he gets behind the legend cars at next Friday's Summer Slam.
RACE-READY: Country music singer Adam Brand will be one of the drivers taking on the mountain when he gets behind the legend cars at next Friday's Summer Slam. TRACEY NEARMY
News

Country music star to drive on Gympie's Mothar Mountain

23rd Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: There will be plenty of firsts at the Gympie Mothar Mountain speedway next Friday.

Country music star Adam Brand will be one of the drivers taking on the mountain when he gets behind the legend cars.

Organisers are expecting a massive crowd at the Summer Slam.

Previously held on Thursday, the speedway was moved from its regular day because of Christmas.

Gates will open at 3pm and racing will start at 6pm.

Adults $25, 13-year-old to 17-year-old $20, senior card holders $20 and children 12 years and under enter free.

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New council fee joins residents, business together in anger

    premium_icon New council fee joins residents, business together in anger

    Council News New fee draws ire from all sides, but council says change means majority of ratepayers aren't paying for a service they don't get.

    • 23rd Dec 2018 12:02 AM
    How Gympie's own warrior made his charge for Queensland

    premium_icon How Gympie's own warrior made his charge for Queensland

    News Talented centre recalls greatest highs and lows.

    • 23rd Dec 2018 12:01 AM
    How Christmas can be so fatal for children

    premium_icon How Christmas can be so fatal for children

    Parenting A children’s emergency doctor has some holiday tips for parents.

    14 fun ideas for keeping amused in Gympie these holidays

    14 fun ideas for keeping amused in Gympie these holidays

    News Check out these ideas to help parents keep their sanity

    Local Partners