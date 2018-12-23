Country music star to drive on Gympie's Mothar Mountain

RACE-READY: Country music singer Adam Brand will be one of the drivers taking on the mountain when he gets behind the legend cars at next Friday's Summer Slam.

RACE-READY: Country music singer Adam Brand will be one of the drivers taking on the mountain when he gets behind the legend cars at next Friday's Summer Slam. TRACEY NEARMY

SPEEDWAY: There will be plenty of firsts at the Gympie Mothar Mountain speedway next Friday.

Country music star Adam Brand will be one of the drivers taking on the mountain when he gets behind the legend cars.

Organisers are expecting a massive crowd at the Summer Slam.

Previously held on Thursday, the speedway was moved from its regular day because of Christmas.

Gates will open at 3pm and racing will start at 6pm.

Adults $25, 13-year-old to 17-year-old $20, senior card holders $20 and children 12 years and under enter free.