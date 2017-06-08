Country Music Showcase at Albert Bowls Club

COUNTRY MUSIC SHOWCASE: Lindsay Waddington and his record label will present the Country Music Showcase at the Albert Bowls Club.

A SHOWCASE of country music will be hosted by the Albert Bowls Club later this month.

The event, featuring Lex K, Lindsay Waddington, Ken "Chainsaw” Lindsay and a special guest will entertain guests at the River Road venue in Gympie, on Wednesday, June 21, from 1pm.

Musician Ken "Chainsaw" Lindsay Contributed

Presented by Kross Kut Records, owner and producer Lindsay Waddington is one of Australia's most recognisable faces in country music. His record company is one of the leading country music recording studios in Australia, releasing this year the 100th album on the fast growing label.

Lindsay has been a professional touring and session musician for many years. He made his career as one of Australia's busiest country drummers before making the transition to become a multi-instrumentalist and entertainer and has toured and backed most of our leading artists.

His new release "Twenty Five” celebrates 25 years since leaving on tour with the legendary Brian Young, where Lindsay spent 5 consecutive years. And has earned him a finalist nomination in the 2017 Toyota Golden Guitar Instrumental of the Year awards.

The Country Music Showcase will entertain young and old alike, with tickets available at the door, adults $15 and children enter free. Performance begins at 1pm.