Country music fans converge on Widgee

WIDGEE-BOURND: Golden Guitar winners Bryce and Mahney Wearne are the backbone of the Hill Billy Goats and have just been nominated for the Golden Guitar at Tamworth 2017.

WITH caravaners already on site, the early birds have taken the initiative and snaffled up their favourite spots, ready for this year's Country Music Festival at the Widgee Showgrounds.

From tomorrow night (Friday, April 21) it's going to be a weekend packed with music and entertainment for young and old.

Kicking off with singing round the campfire this evening, why not sit back and try some of Marg's delicious golden syrup damper?

Tomorrow heralds some great walk-up artists followed by the Webb Brothers Talent Quest from noon-4pm.

The quest is open to all age groups with fabulous trophies and cash prizes to be won.

Saturday's entertainment line-up includes Karen Thomsen, Sista Lee, Got Ya Covered and Linda Hansen with those spectacular and highly entertaining Hilly Billy Goats appearing on centre stage from 8-9.30pm - a night not to be missed.

Sunday morning's line-up includes Bob Cole and Natalya Lee.

The Bushman's Bar will be open for the duration and the Bushman's Kitchen is busily preparing to serve up loads of tasty tucker including lamb shanks and crumbed whiting tonight, with curried prawns, beef stroganoff and the very versatile fish and chips heralding the menu for Saturday night.

Snacks and meals will also be available each day.

It promises to be another wild and wicked Widgee weekend so come along and enjoy the show.

There's plenty of on site parking, loads of camping sites with all amenities plus food and drinks available from the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen.

Entry is just $20 for the whole weekend. Add in the whole package and what great value for a wonderful Widgee weekend.

Inquiries Ronnie J 5484 0335 or phone the hall direct over the weekend on 5484 0282.

Pony Club Muster

WIDGEE Pony Club's Come & Try Muster on April 8 was a great success for the club with members receiving skilful riding tips from chief instructor Craig Johnson and Zone 6 committee member Beryl Berkham.

Members later enjoyed lots of camaraderie around the table while enjoying a barbecue lunch provided by the committee.

The club has some great plans on the drawing board and is currently forging ahead in leaps and bounds.

If you'd like to find out more about Widgee Pony Club and what it can offer you and your family, phone Jim Clune 5486 1180 or Lisa Robinson 0437 840 439.

Anzac Day

ANZAC Day services will be held at the Widgee Cenotaph with the Dawn Service beginning at 6am, followed by the traditional free hot breakfast from 7am in the Memorial Hall.

The Anzac parade will leave from outside the principal's residence, next to Widgee School, at 8.30am, with the main service starting directly after the march.

All welcome to attend. Inquiries Lyn Cross 5484 0102.

Bushman's Bar

THE Bushman's Bar & Kitchen will open from 10.30am on Anzac Day. There'll be live entertainment and a barbecue lunch will be available from noon.

Indoor bowls

AS THERE were no indoor bowls at Widgee on Easter Monday, the following scores and details are from play on April 10 when members enjoyed some lively games in the Widgee greens.

Using the smaller bowls on one mat and changing over in between lead to some interesting reactions. Jeanette played really well, topping the score board with 56 points.

Not too far behind was Jack with 52 points, followed by Shirleen with 50 and Russell with 49.

It's back to the greens this Monday so come along and join the fun with Widgee Indoor Bowls.

The club welcomes new players, both novice and experienced. Inquiries Gloria Portas 5484 9135.

Craft group

IT'S all hands on deck now, with only five weeks until Widgee Craft Group's biggest day of the year, the Widgee Craft Group's annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

Keeping much of it under wraps the ladies are busily completing their allotted tasks and planning some great surprises for the big day.

Widgee's is the biggest and best cancer morning tea in the Gympie region and you're all invited to attend.

This year it's Hats On to Fight Skin Cancer to raise funds for that elusive cure.

First prize in the major raffle is a beautiful timber chest, with drawer, handcrafted by none other than Ted Senior.

There are lots of goodies to be won in both the major and multi draw raffles as well as lucky door and lucky spot prizes up for grabs.

So ladies and gents, it's time to spruce up your best bib and tucker and add a bit of sparkle and bling to your going out gear, and you too can be in the running for the best dressed man and woman and also the best decorated sun hat.

Don't forget the date, it's Wednesday, May 24 and the fun begins from 9.30am.

There is lots of on-site parking and easy access for wheelchairs and walkers.

Entry is only $10 per person and with their reputation to maintain you'll definitely find some delicious delicacies to delight the pallet.

Bookings are essential so phone Margaret Fittler 5484 0420 or email your details to widgeecraftgroup@southernphone.com.au.

Widgee Campdraft

THIS year's Widgee Bushman's Carnival, held on the Labor Day weekend for many years, has been postponed until September 2 and 3.

The prolonged drought throughout the region has led to a reduced number of cattle being available and donors have been unable to supply the 1000 plus head required for the event.

The heavy March rain was well received by local cattle producers and has the camp draft committee looking forward to September with much enthusiasm.

Inquiries Joan Falconer 5484 0403.

Further works and enlargements being carried out to the poony club ring at the Widgee Showgrounds will also enable more events to be run concurrently adding much variety for spectators.

The works are adding invaluable space to the smaller arena, allowing for bigger and better barrel races and cutting competitions.

Locals are keeping a keen eye on current progress, watching the removal and relocation of fencing and seating which had been in place for decades.

The upgrades will make a huge difference to the arena and augers well for future use.

Rural fire brigade

WIDGEE Rural Fire Brigade members have received a fantastic fundraising opportunity, with a community service presentation from the QRL.

Now the proud recipients of a football from Game 2 of the 2016 State of Origin Match, the football will be raffled to raise much needed funds for our fire fighters.

The ball has been signed by every team member from Game 2 and comes with a letter of authenticity and in it's own display case.

Tickets are only $1 each and are available from Widgee General Store, Widgee Rural Supplies and members of the Fire Brigade.

The raffle will be drawn at the Bushman's Bar on Friday, May 19 at 8pm.

If you'd like to support our volunteer fire fighters, phone Chris Lhotka 5484 0286 or Ron Follett 5484 0285 for tickets.

Koala Action Group

THE next meeting of the Widgee Koala Action Group will be held on Friday, April 28 at the Community Complex, starting at 9.30am.

Maya the scat dog will be attending, along with her handler Natalie Dowling, demonstrating how Maya locates koala scats which helps to pinpoint their travels throughout the area.

If you'd like to find out more about koalas in your area, why not come along?

Inquiries Kath O'Donnell 5484 0089.

Community Cuppa

THE next Community Cuppa will be held on Thursday, April 27 at the Complex in Power Rd.

All are welcome to come along and meet the locals, catch up with neighbours and hear all the latest news.

Cost is just a gold coin donation for a delicious morning tea. Inquiries Margaret 5484 0420.