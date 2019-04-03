Country music artists unite for a good cause in Kilkivan

COUNTRY MUSICIANS UNITE: Back Row: Drew McAllister and Matt Cornell. Front row: Caitlyn Shadbolt, Jem Cassar-Daley, Natalie Pearson, Brook Chivell, Josh Setterfield and Seleen McAlister will be performing at the Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park next Saturday night.

MUSIC will ring out around the Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park on Saturday, April 13 when a top line up of country music artists take the stage to help raise money for diabetes research.

Headlining the Sugar Free Country fundraiser concert will be four-time golden guitar winner Drew McAlister who will perform along with Seleen McAlister, Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt, Natalie Pearson, Brook Chivell, Matt Cornell, Josh Setterfield and Kim Wright.

Gates are open from 12noon until late with special guests including Jamie Dunn who will compere the evening along with his famous puppet Agro.

Queensland country artist Seleen McAlister has embarked on a musical journey with a fresh album and plenty of opportunities in the making. McAlister was a finalist in the Country Music Awards of Australia in 2016 in the New Talent of the Year section and was nominated for Female Artist of the year at the golden guitars in 2017.

Mrs McAlister said her friend Melissa Wyatt - the driving force behind the Sugar Free Country event - and her partner Mick asked her to get involved with the fundraiser.

"It's a cause close to my heart as my two daughters and myself were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 11,” she said.

"It was only going to be a small event but it's amazing to see how much support has been received from the entire community.

"One thing we often forget is that like other illnesses, until you talk about it, you don't know who else is affected by it, and as we found out, there are lots of people who have it.”

Mrs McAlister said she has had a tough couple of years as a result of diabetes.

"I've had a long journey with it since 2016 when I had an infection in my leg and almost had it amputated. Then it affected my eye sight and (caused) other health problems,” she said.

Funds raised will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased at www.trybooking.com. Adults $50, children $20.