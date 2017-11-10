Menu
COUNTERFEIT: Gympie police warn of fake dollar bills

Jacob Carson
POLICE are warning locals and businesses to be wary of counterfeit dollar notes following a string of recent offences across Gympie. 

November 5 saw two separate incidents of fake $50 notes being used to purchase goods at local stores. 

A 24-year-old Gympie man has been charged with possessing counterfeit money, uttering counterfeit money, stealing and receiving tainted property in relation to the offences. 

It will be alleged a man entered a hardware store and selected a number of tools before purchasing them with counterfeit notes around 9.30am on November. 

At midday the same day, it will be further alleged two ice creams were also purchased with fake notes. 

WHAT TO LOOK FOR 

"Advice on how to identify counterfeit notes is available through the Reserve Bank of Australia website, but you should check notes for the security features," Detective Sergeant Robert Lowry said. 

Those features include the coat of arms watermark, a clear plastic window actually attached to the note and not stuck on as well as Southern Cross stars that look genuine and don't scratch or rub away. 

Gympie police have subsequently released pictures of the counterfeit notes: 

Examples of counterfeit bank notes.
Examples of counterfeit bank notes.
Anyone who may have information concerning the manufacturing and/or distribution of counterfeit money is urged to contact PoliceLink (131 444) or Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000). 

