Countdown to opening of aquatic centre continues

MAKING A SPLASH: The splash are at Gympie's new aquatic centre for the very youngest patrons.

GLIMPSES continue into Gympie's new aquatic centre as the opening day for the $22.2 million structure moves closer.

A range of leisure and fitness services aimed towards community health needs will be at the centre.

In addition to the swimming facilities, water safety lessons will also be available.

Workers hard at it putting the last minute touches to the Gympie ARC. Renee Albrecht

These lessons will focus on more than learning to swim, including an emphasis on open water environments.

The aquatic centre will also cater for school swimming carnivals, aqua aerobics, and provide access for the disabled.

A fully equipped air-conditioned gym has also been installed.

Cost to access the centre is listed at $5 for an adult to swim, $3.50 for seniors with concession cards, and $3.50 for children.

Gympie Aquatic centre. Renee Albrecht

Children under two years old will swim for free but parents must pay the full entry fee.

Belgravia Leisure was approached for further information, but declined to comment saying it would be made available at a later date.

The official open day will be held on Saturday April 1 from 10am to 6pm, and will include staff information booths and facility site tours.

The waters slides are sure to be a massive hit with Gympie region youngsters and the young at heart. Renee Albrecht

Everyone is invited to attend the free event at Tozer Park Rd.

Online, while excitement is building some residents have been divided over the cost for families who want to use the centre.

Here are some of the comments on the pricing:

Chris Diprose: It's going to be great this is for familys to do things together and a lot more things are coming for the town too go Gympie.

Courtney Jayne Hewitt: If you go to Eumundi (the closest heated pool at the moment) $5 concession.

The finishes touches inside the centre look pretty impressive. Renee Albrecht

Heather Moreland: Wow an average family would find it hard.

AL N Jules Brehm: Those prices r reasonable.

Rhys Peterken: Excellent pricing, cant wait to use it.