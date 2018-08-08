Menu
MUSIC TO THE EARS: Mitchell Creek is preparing to host the 2018 Rock n Blues Festival.
MUSIC TO THE EARS: Mitchell Creek is preparing to host the 2018 Rock n Blues Festival.
Food & Entertainment

Countdown on to big blues and rock lineup

scott kovacevic
by
8th Aug 2018 12:01 AM

THE blues are coming back to Gympie, and Mitchell Creek is getting ready to celebrate their arrival ahead of this year's Mitchell Creek Rock n Blues Fest.

While headliners like Renee Geyer, Backsliders, and Ross Wilson, will catch the eye, festival director Jimmy Budgen said there was much more than music on offer this year.

One of the biggest additions is bush volleyball.

Renee Geyer will perform at Twin Towns Services Club on April 18.
Renee Geyer will perform at Twin Towns Services Club on April 18.

And if you're worried about playing sport on a bracken-laden paddock Mr Budgen said sand was being brought into the venue, along with a little help.

"The head coach of the Vanuatau Women's Commonwealth Game team (who won bronze) is coming to do demos,” Mr Budgen said.

"And then we're going to have a competition over the weekend.”

MUSIC TO THE EARS: Ross Wilson and Renee Geyer are among the headliners at next month's Mitchell Creek Rock n Blues Fest.
MUSIC TO THE EARS: Ross Wilson and Renee Geyer are among the headliners at next month's Mitchell Creek Rock n Blues Fest.

Mr Budgen said the events family friendly atmosphere was bolstered by the capped number of tickets available, making it a unique experience.

"You don't get lost in the crowd but lost in the music instead,” he said.

The festival runs from September 21-24. Tickets are available on the festival's website.

