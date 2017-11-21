Menu
Count down on to #snapgympie big day

Curra by night.
Curra by night. Lachlan Wort

GET set for a big dose of snappiness this week when we celebrate the Gympie region in pictures.

All you have to do is take a photo that embodies the Gympie region and upload it to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag: #snapgympie.

Photos can showcase the region's impressive natural beauty, lifestyle, local characters or great ideas.

We will run a spread in Thursday's paper and galleries on The Gympie Times website, so get snapping Gympie and show us what you love about where we live.

Here's what Gympie residents have already been snapping:

Topics:  gympie region photos snapaustralia snapgympie

