Council’s unprecedented move for climate change action

Gympie region councillor Daryl Dodt says a new Draft Sustainability Policy will benefit local environment and finances.

Gympie region councillor Daryl Dodt says a new Draft Sustainability Policy will benefit local environment and finances.

GYMPIE Regional Council has outlined its intention to focus on climate change action through the adoption of an unprecedented Draft Sustainability Policy this week.

The council unanimously voted to put a priority on environmental and financial improvement by adopting the policy at its Ordinary Meeting yesterday morning.

Mayor Mick Curran and all eight councillors opted to support the policy with the aim of ”(driving) change throughout the organisation and the wider community”.

The council has never before followed an initiative of its kind, with Division 4 and Sustainability Portfolio Councillor Daryl Dodt stating it was “the first time that council has supported a policy specifically directing future actions to ensure a sustainable bright future”.

“Action toward an energy aware future will benefit our environment as well as our pockets. Every small action contributes, and global change must begin locally”, Mr Dodt said.

A council spokesperson said the new policy will prompt sharper consideration of issues related to “corporate activities, greenhouse gas emissions, facilities management and procurement in an effort to achieve balance between growth, cost efficiency and environment”.

It will also mean the beginning of an Energy Management Action Plan to “identify ways to reduce energy consumption”.

More initiatives on the priority list included “longer-term solutions to landfill gas emissions reduction” as well as waste minimisation, recycling, resource recovery and water efficiency, the spokesperson said.

Yesterday’s meeting agenda stated the council “does not currently have a policy that addresses the broad suite of sustainability challenges and opportunities that not only local government but all sectors face”.

“A significant number of Queensland local governments currently have adopted some version of a sustainability policy, including policies related to energy efficiency, climate change and carbon management,” the agenda read.

Action on climate change resilience, achieving climate change mitigation through reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimising the footprint of corporate allies were all listed under the policy statement.