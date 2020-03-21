Council’s ’unprecedented’ call in face of COVID-19

GYMPIE Regional Council have suspended all volunteering activities in what it calls “an unprecedented move” to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Council issued a statement this morning stating it would put a stop to “all volunteering activities throughout its libraries and at the Gympie Regional Gallery, as well as to close its visitor information centre” from Monday.

Council CEO Bernard Smith said protecting Council staff and volunteers while maintaining service to the community was a difficult balance to strike.

“We want to continue to serve our community, but if that puts our volunteers and staff at risk, we must take action,” he said.

The library and gallery will keep its usual opening hours, but all upcoming events have been cancelled.

The council will introduce a new “call and collect” service to alleviate the indefinite closure of the visitor information centre,

The service will give people the opportunity to call through with questions and queries about a location, accommodation or an activity, with a council staff member to gather relevant information, flyers and brochures and have them ready for collection through one of the centre’s windows.

It will be available from 10am – 3pm Monday to Friday, and 10am – 2pm Saturday and Sunday and will operate until further notice.

To use the service call the Visitor Information Centre on 1800 444 222.

The Visitor Information Centre will also leave copies of their most popular brochures and flyers outside the centre so information can be accessible outside these hours.

To find out more about the action that Council is taking as part of its response to COVID-19, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/covid19.