Council's turntable issues are deja vu all over again

The decision to move the Imbil turntable motor to Amamoor for the Rattler might have been better received had residents been told it was on the cards. Contributed

THEY say the secret to a good marriage is communication.

Of course when that fails, you can always fall back on flowers.

Unfortunately, this is not really an option for Gympie Regional Council, which once again is under fire from residents.

This time it's the surprise removal of the turntable motor from Imbil station, to be installed at Amamoor where the train will revolve for the indefinite future.

Residents are rightly frustrated at parts being cannibalised from an historic precinct.

However, the council has found a way to save money and be fiscally responsible, which is that thing people keep yelling at them to do.

These are both valid arguments, and a happy middle ground may have been found if residents had been told. But this seems to be where the council keeps tripping over itself like the star of a Benny Hill movie.

Sure you won't convince everybody, but telling people about a decision gives you a much better chance than not saying anything at all.

In what will no doubt come to a shock to many, the council rated badly in community consultation in the latest benchmarking survey.

There is of course plenty of time for this to change, but after reading of similar concerns about the Gympie council in the 1890s we can only hope it won't take another 120 years before it does.