Council's surprise Facebook comment a glorious gift

A surprise Gympie Regional Council comment on The Gympie Times' Facebook page was a welcome breath of fresh air in a bureaucratic wasteland.

EVERY once in a while a true gem appears.

Gympie Regional Council's Facebook post gave us one yesterday when they took aim at Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow's disastrous TV cameo (page 5).

We're in the midst of a maddening explosion of PR spin and bureaucratic double speak.

These days a media request to any government department - and a few private companies - won't come back until it's shuffled through 40 different departments to be watered down, salted, doused in gasoline and then burned.

All that's missing is its soul being stripped by an authentic Salem witch - I suspect it's because they're all busy hexing and cursing the NBN.

Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow is being rightly derided for his comments on television.

Then the council's comment pokes its head above the ramparts and fires a well-aimed volley like Legolas defending Helm's Deep.

I'm a fan of offensive humour and envelope pushing.

Done well it's comedy gold. Done badly you look like a git.

And make no mistake: old mate on The Bachelorette came off like a git.

Given how swiftly the comment disappeared, I'm sure there was ample mortification behind the council's doors.

But it was a breath of fresh air, a break in the dreary bureaucratic downpour.

Oh how I wish the air was that clear more often.