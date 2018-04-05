Council's Kybong quarry delay explained

ON THE TABLE: The proposed quarry expansion site at Kybong, located off the Old Bruce Highway and Old Traveston Rd.

ON THE TABLE: The proposed quarry expansion site at Kybong, located off the Old Bruce Highway and Old Traveston Rd. Gympie Regional Council

DIVISION 1 Councillor McDonald has pointed to outdated noise reports as a major factor in council's delayed decision on proposed expansions at a Martoo Consulting quarry in Kybong.

The quarry currently extracts 5,000 tonnes per annum at the site, but proposals have called for a exponential increase to 100,000 tonnes.

Cr McDonald said council wanted updated reports relevant to recent Bruce Highway upgrades and infrastructure developments before proceeding with the decision making process.

"The matter was left lay on the table at the Council's request, but ... an updated noise report [was] requested of the applicant to acknowledge [and] assess a house that was left out of the report, and also to address the impact the relocation of the Bruce Highway has had.”

Cr McDonald said "only specific details of the nominated extractive area was provided for 1 of the 3 areas proposed”, meaning only Area 1 was recommended for approval.

Crs Mal Gear and Hilary Smerdon used the meeting to emphasise their concerns over the noise report conducted in 2016 on eight residences within 600m of the quarry.

Cr Glen Hartwig suggested a change to the operating hours at the site, proposed for 7am-6pm Monday to Saturday.

The proposal received eight public submissions - including a petition with 53 signatures - regarding concerns about noise, visual amenity, environmental impacts, noise, hours of operation and no demonstrated need.

Council approved another Martoo quarry at Kandanga at last week's meeting subject to conditions, and approved the controversial Corbets Quarry in December 2017.