Council’s insane demands to man wanting to cut dead tree

WE HAVE two dead trees Gumtop Box overhanging our driveway dropping branches, we asked council if they would fall them.

Council letter reply: the two large dead trees (near property gate) referred to in your letter were inspected in November and deemed a low risk, as such no work to remove these trees is planned at present.

(It said) Should you wish to pursue the removal of the trees of concern council requires an application for a prescribed activity approval under the Gympie Regional Council Local Law. No1 (administration) 2011 there is currently no application fee, the request must be accompanied by plans showing the extent of works and the requisite erosion and sediment control measures public liability cover method of construction and materials used. (we want to fall two dead trees not build two dead trees).

If your application was to be approved, conditions of approval would likely include: disturbed areas of verges are to be covered with top soil to a depth of not less than 100mm lightly compacted and seeded with grass, any natural regrowth is to be retained and encouraged and tree stumps to be ground and filled.

We decided to simply shift the gate back to where it used to be.

Mayor Curran has lost control of the Green’s in the office, they care more about wildlife than people.

Community of Goomeri, if you want your pool fixed tell the council it is for bathing wildlife it will be fixed in a week or two.

Goomeri and Kilkivan people take the easy way, change the mayor on 28th March.

Keep Cr Hilary Smerdon he has been given a rough go, but will be even stronger next round.

J Buckley, Sorensen Road