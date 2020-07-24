Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mayor Glen Hartwig and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon’s first budget will be on the back of a an expected $6.23 million operational loss in 2019-20.
Mayor Glen Hartwig and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon’s first budget will be on the back of a an expected $6.23 million operational loss in 2019-20.
Council News

Council’s financial hole is worse than first thought

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
24th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE Regional Council’s operating budget is likely to have ended 2019-20 in a $6.2 million hole according to the latest report from acting chief financial officer David Lewis.

This figure was revealed as part of the latest financial update given at this week’s council meeting, and would put the council $1.2 million worse off than last year’s budget forecast.

It will be the third year in a row the council spent more than it made.

The impending operating deficit will be the council’s third in a row, and $1.2 million worse than was forecast in the last budget.
The impending operating deficit will be the council’s third in a row, and $1.2 million worse than was forecast in the last budget.

Mr Lewis told councillors the interim figure right now sat at $3.5 million, but the “latest figures” show the real number will be $6.23 million.

He said an increase in operating costs for the year was in part caused by expected employee costs savings from vacancies not being realised.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“The budget assumed there would be certain vacancy factors built (in.),” Mr Lewis said.

“That … hasn’t been realised.”

Council will have $26 million in cash reserves, but only $9 million of that is not set aside for specific projects.
Council will have $26 million in cash reserves, but only $9 million of that is not set aside for specific projects.

However, an expected cash level of $18 million has become $26.5 million “mainly due to the fact that we haven’t completed our capital works program (primarily due to COVID-19)” plus about $2.1 million in unexpected developer donations.

Of that $26 million, only $9 million is unrestricted and not set aside to cover the cost of specific projects.

More than $4 million in rates are in arrears, with about 8 per cent of the region’s rates still owed. Mr Lewis said the going rate for other councils was about 2-3 per cent.

The council’s foot had come off the rate recovery peddle a bit since the pandemic to ease pressure on ratepayers, he said.

gympie regional council gympie regional council budget
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The unforseeable cause of $17m Bruce Hway fail

        premium_icon REVEALED: The unforseeable cause of $17m Bruce Hway fail

        News Main Roads reveals what is causing the brand new highway pavement north of Gympie to fail

        BREAKING: Woman in serious condition after Two Mile crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Woman in serious condition after Two Mile crash

        News The woman and a man were injured when two cars collided on a busy stretch of the...

        Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

        premium_icon Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

        Crime A South Burnett man forced a southeast Queensland petrol station to close after he...

        30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

        premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

        News Eerie sights as building continues to smoulder