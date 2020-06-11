Councils cosy up? Look who’s been talking

WELL MET: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson's with Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart, looking for closer cooperation.

THERE is an intriguing prospect of Noosa Council forming a closer working relationship especially at the top with its Sunshine Coast counterpart.

The end of the Tony Wellington term in the office of Noosa Mayor may well present a clean slate for closer ties as recent enmenties associated with the de-amalgamation from the Sunshine Coast Council may be finally put aside.

Former mayor Wellington had played a major role as a regional Sunshine Coast councillor in promoting Noosa’s breakaway.

But his successor Mayor Clare Stewart has wasted little time is connecting with SCC Mayor Mark Jamieson and the leaders of the Gympie and Moreton Bay councils.

“We all benefit from collaboration, especially working together to seek support, funding and other commitments from state and federal governments,” Mayor Stewart said.

“As neighbours, it’s good to know we can rely on each other in times of trouble and as friends we can work together to improve our regions and share ideas.”

Cr Stewart and Cr Jamieson had a get together on Wednesday and also met recently with Gympie’s new Mayor Glen Hartwig and Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery.

“All of our communities have felt the effects of COVID-19. This is but one example where standing together puts us in a stronger position to advocate for our residents and businesses doing it tough,” Mayor Stewart said.

“I look forward to working closely with all of our neighbours for the collective good of our individual communities,” she said.

Cr Jamieson said that it was a great opportunity to meet with Cr Stewart and looked forward to continuing to build the relationship.

“Our councils and our communities have many areas of mutual interest and I look forward to an ongoing productive and positive relationship,” he said.

Cr Stewart is keen to continue to foster closer ties in the spirit of collaboration with regional support and ideas-sharing are among the topics discussed at these mayoral meet-and-greets.