Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fortunately, these horses are in much better health than Gympie Regional Council's reputation for public consultation.
Fortunately, these horses are in much better health than Gympie Regional Council's reputation for public consultation. Craig Warhurst
Opinion

Council's consultation horse is well and truly dead

scott kovacevic
by
1st Sep 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THAT went well.

Less than 24 hours after Gympie Regional Council told the world Mellor St would host the Gold Rush parade this year after consulting with Mary St traders, those very same traders have been left steaming over a decision they only heard about after the fact.

Once again, the issue of consultation rears its head.

It's quite fascinating what we have here.

The traders said they were unequivocal in their desire to have the parade stay in the street. The council says they did their groundwork and made the decision only after talking to those traders.

Gympie Gold Rush parade in Mary St.
Gympie Gold Rush parade in Mary St. LEEROY TODD

Somewhere is a crucial piece of information, floating aimlessly in a void longing for someone to listen and knowing it will never happen.

On the subject of council consultation we went over the details only last week.

The public thinks it's bad.

And they're not being overwhelmed with evidence to the contrary.

Gympie Gold Rush Parade.
Gympie Gold Rush Parade. Patrick Woods

Whether it's Upper Mary St, Smithfield St, the jetty or the phantom $300,000 Rattler locomotive contingency which got lost somewhere in the budgeting, everyone knows the lyrics to this song.

At this point, it seems discussing the council's consultation is no longer beating a dead horse - we're beating the cart it was hauling, too.

editorial gold rush parade gympie gold rush festival gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Farmers, Gympie council tangle over 10% rate hike

    premium_icon Farmers, Gympie council tangle over 10% rate hike

    Council News Primary producers slam move saying they were 'singled out', but Mayor Mick Curran defends rise, says city ratepayers 'over-contribute' to rural services.

    Gympie rate bills' levies, charges among Qld's highest

    premium_icon Gympie rate bills' levies, charges among Qld's highest

    Council News Curran: Big space, few residents makes rates a 'balancing act'.

    Qld scientist on track to disrupt $300b industry

    premium_icon Qld scientist on track to disrupt $300b industry

    Environment A Qld scientist working on disrupting $300b fertiliser industry.

    Does Bill have a deal for Queensland

    premium_icon Does Bill have a deal for Queensland

    Politics The Opposition Leader will make his power play for Qld this weekend.

    Local Partners