Council's consultation horse is well and truly dead

Fortunately, these horses are in much better health than Gympie Regional Council's reputation for public consultation.

THAT went well.

Less than 24 hours after Gympie Regional Council told the world Mellor St would host the Gold Rush parade this year after consulting with Mary St traders, those very same traders have been left steaming over a decision they only heard about after the fact.

Once again, the issue of consultation rears its head.

It's quite fascinating what we have here.

The traders said they were unequivocal in their desire to have the parade stay in the street. The council says they did their groundwork and made the decision only after talking to those traders.

Somewhere is a crucial piece of information, floating aimlessly in a void longing for someone to listen and knowing it will never happen.

On the subject of council consultation we went over the details only last week.

The public thinks it's bad.

And they're not being overwhelmed with evidence to the contrary.

Whether it's Upper Mary St, Smithfield St, the jetty or the phantom $300,000 Rattler locomotive contingency which got lost somewhere in the budgeting, everyone knows the lyrics to this song.

At this point, it seems discussing the council's consultation is no longer beating a dead horse - we're beating the cart it was hauling, too.