Council's asset values increase but total revenue drops

COMMUNITY assets have increased on the heels of replacement work, revaluations and new assets to support the region's growing population.

Asset valuation for the 2015-16 financial year was $1188 million, a $21 million increase in value from the previous financial year.

Overall, total revenue for the period was reported at $94.3 million, with $79.9 million coming from operations and $14.4 million from capital sources.

Rates and charges made up 78 per cent of operating revenue, with 24,754 rateable properties in the region.

Total revenue for the year dropped slightly from the previous one, driven primarily by an 18% drop in interest received during the year.

Materials and services expenses increased by almost $7 million, while employee costs remained largely the same, with the $600,000 increase balanced by the $300,000 drop which had occurred in the previous financial year.

Council's cash closing balance was $13 million less than the previous year, driven by an increased expenditure which drew council back in line with what was spent during the 2013-14 financial year.

Among the council's capital works for the year, the major investment was on roads (35%), followed by other infrastructure (27%), sewerage (16%), and site improvements (10%).