Council's almost perfect way of keeping its hands clean

Outsourcing management of a public asset is a good way to wash ones hands of any problems. Warren Lynam

THE Sound of Silence is not only well-known as a sublime song, but a way of life for some. And why not?

Is there a better way to quell questions than by putting the answers in the hands of someone who doesn't have to talk? The Gold Fins' coach debacle is a good example.

While the council may own the multi-million dollar pool, by giving over its management they've washed their hands cleaner than a germophobe in a bleach factory.

By handing the new pool over to Belgravia, its users are now left to deal with an unelected business managing something their money paid for. Contributed

They have left the community at the mercy of a business it did not elect and which is not required to answer questions.

Like questions on why the last coach left, which went unanswered.

It's not unique to our council, of course. Every government does it; it's cool-kid syndrome without any actual cool kids.

It is easy to feel like one of these if you're trying to get questions out of a government-employed third party.

Worse, it can start an even more frustrating game: the dreaded back-and-forth.

Ask a government a question, and they can rightly say it's for another group to answer; but that group can just as easily point the question right back at the government.

Like a tennis match the questioner-as-ball is left fatigued, frustrated, and hoping for an awkward bounce to careen them into a player's head, thereby ending the game with some satisfaction.

If third parties must be brought in to manage projects, it would be nice to have a greater level of public accountability installed, given theirs is the money being used.