Gympie Regional Council’s operating loss in 2018-19 was actually $14.5 million according to its latest annual report.
Council’s 2019 financial hole millions worse than thought

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 5:30 AM
GYMPIE council’s 2019 financial hole was worse than first thought, with new figures revealing it was more than $2 million more than reported last year.

The council’s new annual report, expected to be adopted by councillors at today’s meeting, revealed the organisation recorded a $14.5 million operational deficit in 2018-19.

This was $2.63 million more than the $11.99 million loss reported in that financial year’s report.

The council’s operating results as listed in the draft of its latest annual report (in order from top: operating revenue; operating expenses; operating result; capital revenues; capital expenses; net result attributable to the council; asset revaluation in the period; and total comprehensive income for the period).
The cause of this was a jump in operating expenses from $101.6 million reported in 2018-19 to $104.19 million in the latest report, and resulted in the council recording a comprehensive loss of $19.68 million for 2018-19.

Figures from the 2018-19 annual report.
The revised numbers add to the council’s financial pain, with this report identifying a $6.31 million operational loss across 2019-2020.

It is the third year in a row the council’s operating costs have outstripped its income.

council council meetings gympie council gympie council meeting gympie regional council
