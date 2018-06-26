Councillors paid too much? Abuse, perks part of the problem

A Pavlov's Dog-like response of outrage over councillors' pay is too easy, but it's a question that must be asked.

A Pavlov's Dog-like response of outrage over councillors' pay is too easy, but it's a question that must be asked. Renee Albrecht

WHAT are councillors worth?

The question (asked by Tim Jerome in a Letter to the Editor) has plagued mankind for, well, if not since the dawn of time certainly for a few decades now.

Of course a knee-jerk reaction of "it's outrageous” is easy; it's the go-to response whenever the word politician is uttered, like Pavlov's Dogs on steroids.

But is it right?

There is certainly an argument "yes”; who doesn't dream of a part-time job which pays double what a lot of people earn busting their chops 38 hours a week?

The public has a right to question if councillors are earning their pay. Scott Kovacevic

In the "no” camp, however, is the rather spectacular level of invective and personal abuse they attract; behind perhaps only journalists and customer service staff (many of which, actually, seem to be employed by politicians as human shields).

Back to "yes”, and there's the benefit of pension and tax entitlements, which look fantastic to someone who is being audited by the ATO for claiming six paper clips instead of five three years ago.

On the other hand if you've ever been to a council meeting you can understand why people must be paid to go. None of this answers the question, but then it's not for one person to say.

Because you're the ones paying the wages.

And as an employer of one of Gympie's biggest industries, have you asked the question? And are you happy with the answer?