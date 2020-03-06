Councillors must have their voice back: candidates

Division 3 and 4 candidates overwhelmingly support the return of general business to council meetings.

DOES general business need to come back to Gympie council meetings?



For Division 3 and 4 candidates the answer is overwhelmingly yes, with almost unanimous unfettered support for letting councillors ask questions on short notice at meetings.

Incumbent Division 4 councillor Daryl Dodt said he would support its return but only if the councillors had enough time to research and know what is going to be discussed.

Councillors axed general business in favour of notified motions in 2016.

“It’s very simple to put your hand up and say anything without any support … if you don’t have the information, how can you make an informed decision?” Mr Dodt.

“It’s ridiculous.”

However Wayne Sachs, who served on councils which had a general business item and called it a “gold mine of ideas”, rebutted Mr Dodt’s concerns.

“You can always leave things lay on the table for a future meeting … so people can go away and do their research.”

The council election is on March 28.

Incumbent Division 3 councillor Mal Gear, who voted with other councillors to replace general business with notified motions, but “after four years of listening to the community … I will vote for general business to come back”.

The other divisional candidates – Rae Gate, Colleen Miller, Terry McMullan, Rob Burns, Michiel Pratt, Bruce Devereaux and Shane Waldock – agreed general business “absolutely” must come back to Gympie Regional Council meetings.