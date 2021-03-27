Councillors in t-shirts ‘show ignorance of expectations’

Letter to the Editor

It pains me to have to write about councillors’ lack of dress sense. I would much prefer to argue their lack of relevance. But to the current matter of public interest.

The widespread criticism of the wearing of T-shirts at the council meeting was both predictable and understandable.

The puzzling thing is the “offending” councillors’ apparently total ignorance of community expectations.

Mistakenly or otherwise, the community at large respects the council as an institution. They expect councillors to do so as well.

Add to that the reality that the Gympie rate-paying community is deeply conservative and many are elderly. They expect councillors to act ( and dress) with a decorum appropriate to the occasion.

And the occasion of the council meeting is rightly considered to be deserving of both dignified conduct and dress.

Cr Devereaux is probably right to proclaim, “You shouldn’t judge people by what they wear”. My mum used to put it a bit more elegantly. “ Clothes don’t make a man,” was one of her maxims.

And Cr Stewart’s virtuous, “I think the substance of what I do is more important than what I wear”, has at least the potential for truth.

But both men miss the point. Their T-shirts are just the thing for a day at the footy, or even for a council-sponsored picnic in the park. But that’s where they belong.

They just don’t cut it for the dress code rightly expected at council meetings.

Merv Welch, The Palms.

