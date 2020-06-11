Menu
The efforts of councillors Bob Fredman, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Jess Milne, Bruce Devereaux, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Warren Polley, Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon and Dan Stewart to restore general business are being stifled by laws brought about as a result of massive failings by the State Government to address corruption issues, not only within Queensland councils but even in its own ranks.
Councillors hogtied by State Government’s stuff-ups

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
11th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
WE now have confirmation the State Government and LGAQ think general business at council meetings is not “best practice”.

Councillors, of course, are being hogtied by the new conflict of interest laws – laws which were a kneejerk reaction to the Hindenburg-like failure by either group to deal with corruption claims raised by the community, creating the worst scandal since the Sir Joh era.

Concerns about corruption scandals likes that which claimed ex-Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale were raised at least as early as 2016. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Ex-ALP MP Jo-Ann Miller raised concerns about the Ipswich council in 2016.

Best practice was apparently to ostracise her.

LGAQ best practice was – in the words of Greg Hallam – to back the sacking of whistleblowing CEO Sharon Kelsey “to the gates of hell”, even with cautions from the CCC having been made clear.

As of now, the council has been sacked and the ex-mayor and several councillors are facing fraud charges. Kelsey’s own unlawful sacking case is ongoing.

Sharon Kelsey was sacked as Logan City Council CEO in 2018 after raising concerns about possible misconduct. She is challenging the decision in the Industrial Relations Court. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)
Then there’s the House That Trad Bought; the CCC found it wasn’t illegal, but should be.

The jury’s still out on the Trad principal scandal.

And don’t forget the threat to pull resources for the Katter Party over their refusal to denounce Fraser Anning’s controversial “Final Solution” speech in 2018.

The Premier had to apologise for that one.

Best practice?

Frankly, I doubt either organisation know what these words mean.

