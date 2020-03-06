Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daryl Dodt and Glen Hartwig.
Daryl Dodt and Glen Hartwig.
News

Councillors clash over Upper Mary St proposal

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
6th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREWORKS erupted in the Gympie Regional Council’s final pre-election ordinary meeting this week over a motion proposing potential future compensation to traders affected by works such as the ongoing Upper Mary St revitalisation project.

Division 2 councillor Glen Hartwig proposed “that council investigate and develop policy to refund or credit rates” to business owners experiencing loss as a result of the project in Wednesday morning’s meeting.

RELATED STORIES

Shops want council to help with Upper Mary St mess

Embattled Upper Mary St traders hold grave fears

Council throws struggling Upper Mary St shops a lifeline

Upper Mary St continues to attract scrutiny.
Upper Mary St continues to attract scrutiny.

“This motion is about acknowledging the financial impact that council work has on retail and the businesses that rely on foot traffic or instant access, and Upper Mary St is a good example where a number of businesses have been affected,” Mr Hartwig said.

Mr Hartwig said he had spoken with “a number” of embattled business owners affected by the project, one of whom said they had lost $70,000 in turnover since works commenced last August.

Division 4 councillor Daryl Dodt questioned that figure.

“Councillor Hartwig mentioned a $70,000 loss, is this something that is documented or is it hearsay?,” Dr Dodt asked.

“Well I can take you to the business owner if you want,” Mr Hartwig replied.

“Have we got books that say this? Have you seen figures that demonstrate this loss?” Dr Dodt continued.

“No I haven’t, but I’ve seen the dramatic fall in trade of a number of businesses that are in that area. I’ve spoken to them and I’ve known them for a number of years and I trust that they wouldn’t mislead me,” Mr Hartwig said.

“If that’s what you require I’m sure I can take you and they can show you those figures if they feel comfortable with that.”

Mr Hartwig further said the proposal would relate to council works done across the entire region and not just Upper Mary St, and every situation would be judged “on its merits”.

Dr Dodt said he was “happy to support” an investigation on policies “provided there was an objective measure of what loss there may be.”

The incumbent Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.
The incumbent Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.

He also suggested a “subsequent objective measure” of what businesses gained from council works, and that discounts “could be re-established as a bill on rates” as a result of such gains.

Division 6 councillor Hilary Smerdon pointed out margins and overheads on small businesses like cafes on Upper Mary St were “very marginal”.

“Any loss of income for six months would impact their business greatly. This investigation is vital to those types of businesses,” Mr Smerdon said.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch moved an amendment to the proposal, changing the wording from “refund” to “discount”.

The council unanimously agreed to adopt the amended motion.

gympie council election 2020 gympie news gympie region gympie regional council upper mary st
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie region age champs set to make big splash at state

        premium_icon Gympie region age champs set to make big splash at state

        Swimming Seven records and eight wins between the pair should make the duo hard to stop.

        COUNCIL ELECTION: Division 3, 4 candidates have their say

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: Division 3, 4 candidates have their say

        News Frustrations with planning and spending dominate first election forum as candidates...

        Gympie election 2020: ‘Orgy of gratitude’ overwhelms

        premium_icon Gympie election 2020: ‘Orgy of gratitude’ overwhelms

        News OPINION: I was overcome with the emotion in the room

        From the Editor’s Desk: Best things I’ve read this week

        premium_icon From the Editor’s Desk: Best things I’ve read this week

        News There are 2500 good reasons to be a subscriber to The Gympie Times, and you won’t...