Councillors clash over Upper Mary St proposal

FIREWORKS erupted in the Gympie Regional Council’s final pre-election ordinary meeting this week over a motion proposing potential future compensation to traders affected by works such as the ongoing Upper Mary St revitalisation project.

Division 2 councillor Glen Hartwig proposed “that council investigate and develop policy to refund or credit rates” to business owners experiencing loss as a result of the project in Wednesday morning’s meeting.

Upper Mary St continues to attract scrutiny.

“This motion is about acknowledging the financial impact that council work has on retail and the businesses that rely on foot traffic or instant access, and Upper Mary St is a good example where a number of businesses have been affected,” Mr Hartwig said.

Mr Hartwig said he had spoken with “a number” of embattled business owners affected by the project, one of whom said they had lost $70,000 in turnover since works commenced last August.

Division 4 councillor Daryl Dodt questioned that figure.

“Councillor Hartwig mentioned a $70,000 loss, is this something that is documented or is it hearsay?,” Dr Dodt asked.

“Well I can take you to the business owner if you want,” Mr Hartwig replied.

“Have we got books that say this? Have you seen figures that demonstrate this loss?” Dr Dodt continued.

“No I haven’t, but I’ve seen the dramatic fall in trade of a number of businesses that are in that area. I’ve spoken to them and I’ve known them for a number of years and I trust that they wouldn’t mislead me,” Mr Hartwig said.

“If that’s what you require I’m sure I can take you and they can show you those figures if they feel comfortable with that.”

Mr Hartwig further said the proposal would relate to council works done across the entire region and not just Upper Mary St, and every situation would be judged “on its merits”.

Dr Dodt said he was “happy to support” an investigation on policies “provided there was an objective measure of what loss there may be.”

The incumbent Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.

He also suggested a “subsequent objective measure” of what businesses gained from council works, and that discounts “could be re-established as a bill on rates” as a result of such gains.

Division 6 councillor Hilary Smerdon pointed out margins and overheads on small businesses like cafes on Upper Mary St were “very marginal”.

“Any loss of income for six months would impact their business greatly. This investigation is vital to those types of businesses,” Mr Smerdon said.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch moved an amendment to the proposal, changing the wording from “refund” to “discount”.

The council unanimously agreed to adopt the amended motion.