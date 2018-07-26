Councillors ask why Audit committee missed 'greatest risk'

Councillors Bob Fredman and Glen Hartwig have questioned why the Audit and Risk Committee did not dig into the Rattler's troubles.

COUNCILLORS have raised questions about the role of Gympie Regional Council's Audit and Risk Committee in the wake of the Rattler's troubled return.

Bob Fredman questioned whether the committee's charter was "deficient” given its mandate to "monitor ... risk management and internal control framework”.

Given the Rattler's problems, he asked why there had not been an in-depth look at it.

Cr Bob Fredman. Renee Albrecht

Council chief executive Bernard Smith said the the committee was about "system and process”, and had received "verbal updates” about the Rattler.

"It's been discussed on a couple of occasions, they haven't been silent about about it,” Mr Smith said.

Cr Glen Hartwig also questioned how extensively the committee had looked at the project.

"The Rattler is our greatest risk but the committee has done absolutely nothing about it. If there wasn't a necessity to investigate the project 18 months ago there isn't one now,” he said, somewhat ironically.

Cr Hartwig questioned whether enough information was available to councillors to make an informed decision on potential conflicts of interest and independence from council.

Cr Glen Hartwig. Tom Daunt

He asked if a declaration of all conflicts could be made available to avoid "not knowing anything about them”.

It was a key piece of information in ensuring that the committee was kept separate from the council.

"Councillors haven't seen the declared interest list,” he said.

"Without that information I don't know how we can appoint someone.”

Councillors voted to revise the committee's charter and appoint Angie Condon-Smith as chairperson 7-to-1, with Cr Hartwig as the lone dissenter.

He tried to abstain from voting based on his belief not enough information was available, but was told that the system required councillors to render a decision one way or the other.