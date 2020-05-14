Councillors about to fix contentious meeting restriction

Gympie councillors are fighting to get their voice back by bringing back a version of general business.

A “FREE-for-all” councillor question time could be part of Gympie Regional Council meetings as early as next month – but it might look different to the old days.

The resurrection of general business was a hot topic at the first workshop of the new council yesterday, with debate on how to bring it back lasting more than 40 minutes.

The item was axed in 2016 at the first meeting of the last council.

Bob Fredman, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Jess Milne, Bruce Devereaux, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Warren Polley, Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon and Dan Stewart debated how to bring general business back for more 40 minutes.

It was replaced by a notified motion system, where any motions must be provided in written form at least seven business days before the meeting.

The standing orders also include a “mayoral matters” provision for urgent, time sensitive issues; governance officer Brian Hayes said this option was “not meant to circumvent notified motion matters”.

The notified motion system has come under fire from the community and councillors themselves, with critics saying it stifled debate and hindered transparency.

Mayor Glen Hartwig did not feel it benefited the councillors and the challenges they face.

He was backed by Dan Stewart who said he was frustrated last term by a system which allowed “little input from councillors other than in notified motions”.

However the State Government’s conflict of interest laws brought in following major corruption scandals in other councils has become a sticking point.

Two options were floated as answers to the conflict of interest conundrum.

One was allowing questions to be put on the agenda up to 72 hours before the meeting.

This would allow councillors to get advice on any potential conflicts.

The other: allowing questions to be asked so long as discussions steer clear of pros and cons and did not result in any motions being made.

Mr Hayes said the State’s “clear message” under the legislation was all matters must be on the council’s agenda so conflicts of interest can be dealt with. He said about 60 per cent of Qld’s category 3 and 4 sized councils had axed general business.