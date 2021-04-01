Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gympie region councillor has responded to a debate over council divisions, outlining the pros and cons.
A Gympie region councillor has responded to a debate over council divisions, outlining the pros and cons.
Opinion

Councillor weighs in on Gympie divisions debate

Staff reporter
1st Apr 2021 7:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

Seems to be some confusion out there about the divisions and councillors and how it all works.

The arguments for and against voting in a divisional member vs voting in the nine (including Mayor) people from a regional pool aren't new and I don’t have the answer on which is better.

PROS. With divisional councillors: wherever you are you would hope you have someone voting who knows your area‘s needs, which can be especially important in a region with a land area of 6,897km2. With one pool of councillors for everyone to choose from: you would like to think you’d end up with the cream of the crop, meaning potentially better choices being made.

VOTE NOW: Gympie region’s favourite teacher

CONS. With divisional councillors: you might not have a great lot of choice at the election booth, plus they're only one vote of nine, so you still have to hope at least four of the others are aware of your needs or your councillor is a good talker. With one pool of councillors for everyone to choose from: with somewhere like Gympie Region you might find all of your elected officials are voted in by the bulk of the electorate - Gympie itself - and this might mean decisions are made for that one area to the detriment of the less populated, more outlying areas.

Right now, we have what we have: eight divisional councillors and a Mayor (also defined as a councillor) who are charged with making decisions for the entire region.

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

Yes, I am still the councillor for Division 4 - the group of residents who voted me into this position - but I make decisions for all 50,000+ residents.

I take calls and chat to people from all 8 divisions as well. I never turn anyone away because they aren't in my division.

As a resident, you should feel free to contact whichever councillor makes you feel more comfortable.

Hope that explanation helps.

Bruce Devereaux, Gympie Regional Council Division 4 Councillor

Email your Letters to the Editor to shelley.strachan@news.com.au

bruce devereaux gympie council gympie divisions
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prices skyrocket in just-released Gympie region land values

        Premium Content Prices skyrocket in just-released Gympie region land values

        News Values in some booming Gympie region ‘suburbs’ have gone up by 75 and 40 per cent. Find out how much your neighbourhood has gained:

        ‘Too expensive’: woman drops medicinal weed to grow her own

        Premium Content ‘Too expensive’: woman drops medicinal weed to grow her own

        Crime A 60-year-old Gympie arthritis sufferer has pleaded guilty to growing her own...

        ‘Should we honour slave traders with statues?’

        ‘Should we honour slave traders with statues?’

        Opinion OPINION: Councillor Dan Stewart believes ‘cancel culture’ is not a new phenomenon...

        ‘Life well lived’: Family’s loving tribute for a Gympie icon

        Premium Content ‘Life well lived’: Family’s loving tribute for a Gympie icon

        News The Nolan family yesterday confirmed Pat died peacefully in his sleep on Monday...