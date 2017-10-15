23°
Councillor wants ratepayers to get more detail on budgets

HOW much information should ratepayers have on where their money is going?

According to Gympie Regional Council the answer is still more, following a unanimous vote on Cr Dan Stewart's request for more detailed budget and expense reports.

Cr Stewart said his motions, which seek more detail on business unit and operational work finances, were about bringing clarity to residents about the council's budgeting and expenditure.

The reports would also provide better direction to councillors, too.

"With budgets, we need to get to a reasonable amount of detail to make sure that our money is being spent wisely, and see how it can be improved,” Cr Stewart said.

"It's all about priorities, we can't spend money on everything.”

Councillor Dan Stewart.
Councillor Dan Stewart. Renee Albrecht

One motion asked for councillors to receive information on business units including expected income and expenditure, and explanations of any significant changes, while the second called for a report to be brought to a workshop about each unit.

Expected overall changes in rates and charges will also form part of the final report, which will be made available to the public for comment.

"When you bring people on board and explain things to them, even when they disagree with you they can at least understand where you're coming from and understand better how the money is being spent,” Cr Stewart said.

"To me that's what's important.”

Cr Glen Hartwig also welcomed more details being made available.

"I think any extra information we're given is a great opportunity to help us understand where we want to go,” he said.

While councillors were already given detialed budget break down in the monthly reports, Mayor Mick Curran welcomed Cr Stewart's request for greater clarity.

"Cr Stewart is obviously asking for a little bit more information and to interrogate it a little closer,” Cr Curran said.

"I think Cr Stewart has every right to have that information.”

