Councillor slams Gympie's green waste fees as 'not fair'

MAKE A CHANGE: Cr Mark McDonald wants green waste dumping to be free, with more residents dumping their green waste in wheelie bins instead of paying at the tip.

MAKE A CHANGE: Cr Mark McDonald wants green waste dumping to be free, with more residents dumping their green waste in wheelie bins instead of paying at the tip. Scott Kovacevic

FEARING green waste charges "discriminate” against some residents, Gympie Regional Councillor Mark McDonald has called for them to be pruned from the region's controversial dump gate fees.

Cr McDonald wants households to be able to ditch their green waste for free, saying people had started finding options to avoid paying.

"I started to see all these green bins around the place... full of overflowing green waste,” he said.

He said another resident had complained she was "sick of smelling green waste being burnt through Cooloola Cove”.

And one demographic was really feeling the pinch.

READ MORE

"I have watched our older residents cutting (their green waste) up their snips into the bin,” he said.

"Their hands are riddled with arthritis, it must hurt so much.

More people are reportedly filling their domestic wheelie bins with green waste to avoid paying at the tip. Contributed

"Not all of our residents have trailers, not all of our residents have access to trailers, some of our older residents don't even have licences.

"It can be seen as a little discriminatory.”

While some might consider the $3 carload gate fee a drop in the financial ocean, Cr McDonald said it had to be looked at differently in an economically struggling place such as Gympie.

"Three dollars really hurts.”

The problem was further compounded by the public's understanding that the council mulched its green waste.

Cr Mark mcDonald says mpeople are complianing that residents are burning green waste in their backyards. Tara Cassidy

"We can buy our green waste back,” Cr McDonald said.

"Why are we putting in the raw material at a cost, and paying to bring the finished product out at another cost?

"I can't see that as being fair and reasonable to our ratepayers.”

While he supported this year's budget Cr McDonald said keeping green waste was something he disagreed with.

"We might have acted in the best interest of the numbers for the budget, but I don't think we acted in the best and fairest interest for our ratepayers,” he said.

Removing the fees would cost $350,000 but Cr McDonald said this was not an impossible task given the money involved in this year's budget.

"I think we should have been able to manage to fit it into our budget,” he said.