Councillor slammed for picking on Gympie skaters

Mitchell Campbell is one of the many Gympie youths making the most of Gympie's new skate park that has been in the spotlight lately.

COUNCILLOR Bob Fredman was met with feisty rebuttal this week over comments he made about the use and safety of Gympie's new skate park.

The Division 8 councillor caused a stir on his official Councillor Facebook page on Monday, when he questioned the worth of the recently-opened Youth Precinct.

"How many parents really do want their kids brought up with skateboard skills and skateboard culture?," he asked as part of a greater question pointing to the major project's massive $2.8 million price tag.

The Youth Precinct at Nelson Reserve, juts one week before completion.

"And what about the risk of injuries? This new playground takes heights and hard surfaces to a new level. I hope the kids are sensible and wear safety gear.

"Some people have always said that kids should learn about safety the hard way. I thought society had gone away from letting us think like that," he wrote.

"This project turns the tables. It really does challenge aspects of our (expensive) program of the last twenty years to build comprehensive safety into all aspects of recreation infrastructure, especially at unsupervised sites.

Councillor Bob Fredman questioned spending so much on one youth project – such as Gympie's new skate park.

"And I wonder about the future of the kids who master skateboarding, and what careers may come out of it. An ambo or a safety officer perhaps?"

The comments triggered a steady reaction of more than 50 comments from the region's parents, who mostly defended Gympie's newest pieces of infrastructure.

"Most parents want their kids outside and having fun - be it a skate park, the beach, the river or a play in any playground," Sandy Haberle wrote.

"Risk factor is up to parents to provide protective clothing and/supervision of younger kids … so sick of the ridiculous overprotection when kids just want to be kids."

Paula Wright said there was "no need to worry what the kids will grow up to be."

"I went to school with and now date a kid who mastered skateboarding at the original bowl," she said.

"He's now a contributing member of society in his 40s who has good employment and has taught my daughter to skateboard as well.

"She's now 20, at university and still skateboards.

"Every time I drive past day or night there are kids using the skate park, one of the only things Gympie has done for it's youth."

Julie Munro-Gilliland said while the skate park was great, other youth projects should be sought.

"The old indoor cricket building is empty use it for youth to have somewhere to go to chat and hang out.

"Put in some lounge chairs, bean bags. Set up an area for kids to learn to be a DJ. Ask the community for feedback for things to be in there."

Mr Fredman said the intent of his post was to debate how much the council should spend on individual projects and how far work health and safety should be taken.

"I'm not against skateparks; my son has had a skateboard and a ripstick, and I believe the Imbil skatepark is doing a great job," Mr Fredman wrote in follow up comments.

"The post was intended to be about how far we should take work health and safety, and how much we spend on individual projects when other projects for youth might also be seen by ratepayers to be worthwhile.

"The comment about careers was a reference to the current safety "industry" which I suggest needs to be debated."