Artists impression of the upgraded intersection of Station Rd and Cogan St.
Artists impression of the upgraded intersection of Station Rd and Cogan St.
News

Councillor says Station Rd roundabout is justified

12th Jun 2018 7:07 AM

Letter to the editor by Councillor Dan Stewart:

RECENTLY concerns were raised (GT, 9/6) about the roundabout being built at the Station Rd/Cogan St intersection.

During construction it is difficult to negotiate, but once complete it is designed to be suitable for trucks.

FIRST LETTER HERE: 'I've seen some monstrosities but this roundabout takes cake'

There was significant congestion at the intersection at the beginning and end of school days which the roundabout will relieve.

Traffic to the aquatic centre would be more spread across the day so would have had little impact on congestion.

Aerial view of Cogan St roundabout.
Aerial view of Cogan St roundabout.

There have been numerous accidents at the intersection which required the intersection to be upgraded.

Third, often when I drove through the intersection in the mornings I would see school children having difficulty crossing Station Rd.

The roundabout will provide pedestrian refuges to make the crossing easier and safer.

DAN STEWART
There is no doubt the intersection needed upgrading.

Government safe road funding bodies agreed. And I trust our engineers to have designed an appropriate intersection.

Dan Stewart, Councillor,

Gympie Regional Council

Gympie Times

