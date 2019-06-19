Councillor says 'no plan' for controversial museum change

A possible re-branding of Gympie's museums which drew the ire of volunteers like Frank Kopke has been denied by a councillor as in the organisation's plans.

GYMPIE councillor Daryl Dodt has denied there are any plans to follow through on a controversial re-branding of Gympie's heritage museums.

The idea of renaming Gympie's gold mining and woodwork precincts from "Gympie” to "Australia”, as touted for consideration in Gympie Regional Council's tourism paper released last December, drew volunteers' ire earlier this month.

Cr Dodt said it was discussed nine months ago, but was not on the agenda right now.

"The story as it stands right at this moment is there are no plan to change the names of anything in the strategic plan,” he said.

Cr Dodt said a "very detailed” submission by Ralph Richardson, a member of the Gympie Gold Mining Museum, was "taken on board quite considerably in the preparation of our strategic plan”.

The tourism paper was "born from the community, and ideas outside of the community”.

"We had surveys done in Brisbane and in Sydney, and also members in the community who were interested parties or key players in the tourism or heritage area were invited to put submissions in.”