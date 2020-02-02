Menu
The revamped Smithfield St, all up in lights.
News

Councillor says Gympie should be welcoming, not pretentious

Staff writer
2nd Feb 2020 12:00 AM
Letter to the Editor

IT IS pleasing to know I have an opponent running in Division 5.

Democracy thrives only when we can freely but respectfully debate and argue and disagree.

Recently I was at the funeral of a friend. His family stated that he decided to live in Gympie because it was welcoming but not pretentious.

That struck a chord with me – it is why I have stayed in Gympie since 2000.

Welcoming: I’ve heard that said often by visitors and new residents. We need to retain Gympie as a community that welcomes people, regardless of where they are from, who they are related to, what they believe or how they identify.

Gympie councillor Dan Stewart.
It is easy to judge others. It is better to say “how can we work together to build a better community”.

Not pretentious: My dislike of the Smithfield St upgrade is that it was pretentious as well as expensive.

I could see the sense in making Mellor St safer and more pleasant for pedestrians. What was proposed was more over-the-top twaddle. Thankfully it was scaled back.

John Kelly in Mellor Street yesterday.
As council and a community we need to work on what our community needs to be welcoming, healthy and productive.

I look forward to continuing to listen to residents (even if we do not always agree) and together build an even better Gympie community.

DAN STEWART, Councillor for Division 5

Gympie Times

