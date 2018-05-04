Councillor reveals toll of social media abuse

ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA: Councillor Dan Stewart says he has received messages which have "crossed the line” in the course of his job.

FEW things ignite community passion like politics, but how does it feel to be on the other end?

While Councillor Dan Stewart has so far avoided the death threats and extreme abuse which has been hurled at other Australia councillors, he has still received a few messages that "really crossed the line”.

While it might come with the political territory, Cr Stewart said it still troubled him from time to time.

"It is hard, it always is hard,” he said.

"I've always had the sense that I'm not perfect and I need to learn how to do things better; there's always that sense that maybe I could have done it a bit better, a bit differently.

"At one stage I did go through a bit of a down stage and wonder 'why do I bother' when you've got all this rubbish going around.”

Running his own Facebook page Dan 4 Gympie to talk to the community, Cr Stewart said the vitriol was more often spoken about him than to him.

'It's most likely to be on Facebook rather than direct on emails or face-to-face,” he said.

"There was a couple of times that some people have said something nasty... and I thought I'll just go and block those people.

"I don't mind people disagreeing as long as it's some sort of reasonable disagreement.

"I've learned not to take it personally.

"Some people... they're so sure that they're right that whatever you say must be wrong because you're disagreeing with them.”

While he appreciates the importance of free political speech, he said people need to understand there is a level of responsibility in that bargain too.

"I think people have a right to be free of abuse or insults,” he said. "I can understand people being angry at times like Widgee Engineering.

"I can understand some anger around that, but on the other hand sometimes we've got to move our anger to one side and try and be a bit more logical about some things.”

That anger could even work against what people want, he said.

"I couldn't get to the most recent Widgee Engineering (public) meeting because I was doing fire brigade training.

"I purposely made sure... I met with Malcolm (Biegel) and I followed up with that.

"I found that more productive than perhaps going to a big meeting where there's going to be a lot of anger, and maybe not much light.

"I don't mind that, people need to be able to express that anger, but it's not obviously the best place to get the information we need.”