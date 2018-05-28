Councillor responds to news Zodiac Players likely to fold

SHOW'S OVER: Cast members from the Zodiac Players' performance of Shrek at Gympie Civic Centre.

IT IS sad to hear that Zodiac Players is considering whether it will continue.

I know that (Peter) Blyth was recently invited by the manager of Venues and Events at Gympie Regional Council, Luke Harriman, to discuss a range of issues.

Mr Blyth has not to-date taken up the offer.

Shrek jnr at the civic centre David Rock, Peter Blyth and Brendan. Renee Albrecht

The discussion with representatives of Zodiac Players would be helpful in this.

Mr Harriman grew up in Gympie and lives in the area.

SHOW'S OVER? Some of the Zodiac Players cast and crew from Shrek Jr, including Mr Blyth at front right. Renee Albrecht

He is well respected in the Queensland arts community and was formerly Creative Broker With arTour. He is keen on ensuring all our venues are well used and of good quality.

It should be noted the Gympie Regional Council provided a grant of $4500 to the Shrek production (not $1500 as mentioned elsewhere).

(Back from left) Hayden Capell (Donkey), Riley Salter (Shrek), Mary Allen (Fiona), (front) Noah Strachan (Lord Farquaad).

Zodiac Players are welcome to make funding applications for future projects.

Council staff look favourably on all properly made applications that meet our guidelines.

Cr Dan Stewart,

Gympie Regional Council Division 5,

Social Wellbeing portfolio