Councillor pitches big fix to 'glaring' hole in Gympie sport

A "GLARING” hole in the region's world of sport could become a big asset instead, thanks to a call for a closer look at building a multi-use indoor sports stadium.

Councillor Mal Gear has lodged the motion with Gympie Regional Council for today's meeting with the hope of getting things moving.

And while its primary reason for being would be as an athletics hub, exhibitions and small events could work their way on to the billing as well.

"Gympie cannot currently host any regional indoor sporting carnival due to the lack of facilities,” he said in the motion.

CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

"Whilst the Pavilion currently hosts a number of indoor sports, it is now totally inadequate with only one indoor court.

"We have focused a lot on outdoor sports and recreation activities over the last few years with Albert Park, One Mile and River to Rail Trail which is great to see but I feel indoor sports have been ignored.

"Council needs to plan for the growth of the region and such a facility needs to cater for the next 30 years,” Cr Gear said.

On the financial side, the council reports their 2018-19 budget is on track as expected.

Rates are being paid earlier, too. At the end of August, 41.49 per cent of the region's rates were unpaid, down from 50 per cent in 2014-15.

Councillor Mal Gear. Renee Albrecht

On the reserves front, the council has $35.7 million invested with the Queensland Treasury.

This has dropped from the level it was at this time last year, when $52.7 million was being held.

This drop is the result of the council's large capital works program "which included a number of large capital projects some of which were partly or fully funded under a variety of State Government grant/subsidy schemes”.

A further $3 million in term deposits is lodged with several institutions, up from $2 million last year.

Sport and finance are not the only items up for debate at today's meeting.

Councillor Dan Stewart. Renee Albrecht

The region's waste disposal also looms large.

With no more than three years remaining on the life of Bonnick Rd's dump, and no new site expected to be built and open by then, councillors are considering their options.

"In order to secure waste disposal for the region... it will be necessary to procure waste disposal prices for short-term disposal (three-five years) outside of the region, until either a new facility is developed or a long-term contract for disposal with a private landfill is secured”, the report says.

Art in the region gets a boost, too - more than $42,000 is expected to be approved through the first round of Regional Arts Development grants.