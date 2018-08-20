Councillor hints there's more to come on Upper Mary St spend
I AM not sure where Merv Welch (The Gympie Times, August 18, 2018) obtained the alleged quote from me, but it is incorrect. My comments were about two projects in particular.
In regards to the proposed transit centre I have no doubt we need an improved bus stop for long distance coaches.
However, it will not be "transformative”.
In addition, I have previously sought to reduce the scale of the transit centre.
The other is the proposed "Mary St Plaza”, which I am opposed to.
However, given ongoing concerns about car parking in Mary Street, I am not against the possibility of a new carpark instead.
I did not make much mention of the proposed upper Mary St project at the time as it had already been much discussed in the workshop where we do not make decisions.
However, I have ensured it will be further debated before we decide on its future.
We need to review our proposed capital works projects, and at my instigation council will be doing just that.
I am also seeking that council regularly review all its "master plans” on a regular basis.
Thus going forward we should be better able to choose the right projects to support our great community.
Gympie Regional Councillor Dan Stewart,
East Deep Creek