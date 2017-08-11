Councillor 'disappointed if this is how public was treated'

Councillor James Cochrane said the clearing had been cleared with all authorities, including the State Government.

LAND clearing on a Groundwater Rd development owned by Councillor James Cochrane has been cause for debate within Gympie Regional Council.

Tabled before the council meeting, Councillor Bob Leitch instead moved that the application lay over after new information had "come to light” before the meeting.

The development application, which proposed to subdivide the property into two lots, had originally been recommended for approval and was supported by the development of the Southside Structure Plan.

However, the report said recent clearing of vegetation identified by the council as "significant and regulated” on the site meant it was "no longer consistent” with the structure plan.

The development was still recommended to be approved subject to conditions, which include revegetation, a covenant placed on the protected land and the payment of a $10,000 bond to cover revegetation maintenance.

Councillors supported the motion to lay it on the table, with Mayor Mick Curran casting a deciding vote as the chair as Cr Cochrane had left the meeting due to his conflict of interest.

Crs Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear and Dan Stewart voted against the motion.

Cr Cochrane said he had "110%” consulted with all relevant authorities over the clearing, including the State Government who had responded to a complaint about it.

"The state department has investigated the clearing... and are more than happy that I have taken the correct steps,” he said.

Councillor James Cochrane is "disappointed” by the process around what he said is a "simple” development application. Tom Daunt

He said the application was very easy to resolve, and was frustrated by how the process was unfolding.

"I don't expect to be treated any different to the general public, but I'd be disappointed if this was the way the general public was treated for such a simple application,” he said.

Cr Mark McDonald said he had not heard what the new information that had been alluded to in the meeting was, and was concerned the council could be seen to be led by outside influences.

"The matter had not even been brought before the council before the motion was made,” he said.

Discussion over the alleged new information had been stifled in the meeting, he said, and had stopped the application from moving forward.

Developer Mike Hartley, whose company Plansmart is consulting on the development, said while there was an ecological corridor on the site, no vegetation within it had been cleared.

The work that had been done was entirely lawful clearing of remnant vegetation, he said, and the council had no policy on vegetation clearing.

"Any attempt by council to place equal importance on the vegetation within the open space/ecological corridor and the remnant vegetation outside the corridor is not reflected in the structure plan,” he said.