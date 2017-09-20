Councillor calls for tip review with gate fees on horizon

GATE fees will start at Gympie's dumps in 10 days, but one councillor believes there should be a review of changes which have not been completely embraced by the community.

Cr Hilary Smerdon, who has the water, sewerage and waste management port- folio, said the roll-out of the controversial changes, and public notification of them by the council, had left many residents surprised rather than informed about the decision.

"In a lot of cases people went to the dump to find it closed,” Cr Smerdon said.

"I think (the) council should also look at reviewing hours on some of the transfer stations.”

Under the new fees, which start on October 1, dumping a small load of rubbish (the equivalent of a car boot or half-full trailer) will cost $5.40, while a medium load (full trailer or full ute) will cost $17.

Dumping a large load (an overfull trailer, or full trailer and full ute) will cost $36.

For other vehicles and commercial loads, the cost will be $17 per cubic metre, and $134 per tonne.

Cr Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht

The original plan was for waste facilities to accept payment by debit or credit card only, but Cr Smerdon said the council revised the policy and would also accept cash payments.

Recyclable material will be free to drop at any facility.

The council said the fees would "ensure the cost of waste management is fair and consistent for our community”.

The free service was partly funded by the Waste Management Operations Charge, which was paid by properties which did not receive kerbside collection.

This was set at $230 for residents in the former Cooloola Shire, and $90 for those in the former Kilkivan and Tiaro shires.

Instead, kerbside collection in the region has been expanded to include 1400 more residents, and the annual cost for residents has dropped from $303 to $280.

Residents who are not part of the expanded collection service will no longer pay the WMOC, but will now have to pay to dump their rubbish at any of the region's dumps.

Environmental and safety regulations also played a role in the changes adopted at the region's dumps.