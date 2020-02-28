Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie councilor Dan Stewart.
Gympie councilor Dan Stewart.
News

Councillor calls for fairer rates burden for farmers

Staff writer
28th Feb 2020 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

THERE has been concern that rates on higher valued properties, particularly in rural areas, have increased too much.

CLICK HERE: Some other faces running for Gympie council

Rates for lower valued properties across the region (urban and rural) have generally gone up a lot slower.

READ MORE: What I would do if I was mayor for one day

However, if we decreased the rate in the dollar on primary production land, say, then that would need to be balanced by increases elsewhere, or budget cuts.

Councillor Dan Stewart. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Councillor Dan Stewart. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

If council had rejected the budget in June 2019, given the complexities of the budget there was no way a new budget could have been made in the six weeks left to meet government deadlines.

My solution was to have council consider all the implications of changing the rates paid on different land categories. There will inevitably be winners and losers in any change to rate differentials.

As a result of a motion I brought to council, staff are now working hard on this review. The report should be ready for the new council.

I am reluctant to have a firm position at this stage. We have competent staff who will give us rating options. The new council will need to work its way through the complexities of the issues.

However, I would like to see some decrease in the rates paid on rural production properties. How much, and how paid for will depend on the review report and on the debate in the new council.

Dan Stewart, Councillor Division 5, Penny Rd, East Deep Creek

gympie letters
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman shoved, bruised in violent outburst over keys

        premium_icon Woman shoved, bruised in violent outburst over keys

        News A Gympie father fled with his four-year-old daughter after trashing the house and pushing his partner to the ground when he couldn’t find his keys

        9 best stories you might have missed this week

        premium_icon 9 best stories you might have missed this week

        News If you missed it, here are our most compelling yarns and videos

        Cedar Pocket to get a $775k boost

        premium_icon Cedar Pocket to get a $775k boost

        News A total of three notorious black spots in Wide Bay will be fixed with $971,000 from...

        Safer roadsides for the Bruce Highway through Gympie

        premium_icon Safer roadsides for the Bruce Highway through Gympie

        News Work has started to upgrade a 1.6km section of the Bruce Highway between Oak St and...