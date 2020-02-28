Councillor calls for fairer rates burden for farmers

Letter to the Editor

THERE has been concern that rates on higher valued properties, particularly in rural areas, have increased too much.

Rates for lower valued properties across the region (urban and rural) have generally gone up a lot slower.

However, if we decreased the rate in the dollar on primary production land, say, then that would need to be balanced by increases elsewhere, or budget cuts.

If council had rejected the budget in June 2019, given the complexities of the budget there was no way a new budget could have been made in the six weeks left to meet government deadlines.

My solution was to have council consider all the implications of changing the rates paid on different land categories. There will inevitably be winners and losers in any change to rate differentials.

As a result of a motion I brought to council, staff are now working hard on this review. The report should be ready for the new council.

I am reluctant to have a firm position at this stage. We have competent staff who will give us rating options. The new council will need to work its way through the complexities of the issues.

However, I would like to see some decrease in the rates paid on rural production properties. How much, and how paid for will depend on the review report and on the debate in the new council.

