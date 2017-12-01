Council workers pull all-nighter to deliver the decos

Council Christmas Tree:

GYMPIE council workers laboured all through the night to spread the first of the festive spirit around the heart of the CBD.

Just like the big man himself they were on a deadline to have Mary St all tinselled up and worked from 7 o'clock last night until 7am today to keep disruptions to a minimum.

It was topped off with the traditional Five Ways Christmas tree, which was delivered into place by crane at 6.30am this morning.

It's the first day of December and, Gympie it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.